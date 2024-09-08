Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Trading Up 5.8%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 135,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 43,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

PKT has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$122.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 240,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,589.21. Company insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

