Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at UBS Group

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PDCO opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 201.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.