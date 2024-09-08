Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,923 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perficient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

