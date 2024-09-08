Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $184.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

