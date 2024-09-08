Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,240 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 784.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CRWD opened at $246.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day moving average of $315.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.89, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

