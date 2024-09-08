Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $55.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares in the company, valued at $112,580,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,218 shares of company stock worth $2,662,106. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

