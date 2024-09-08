Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $116.24 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.