Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Invests $182,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $456,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 58,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Revolve Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

