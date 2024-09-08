Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 5.1 %

PINS stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 11,348,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,739,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.