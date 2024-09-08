Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.40

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

