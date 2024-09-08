Poplar Forest Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 1.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.7 %

WBD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.22. 36,949,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,112,586. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

