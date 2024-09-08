Poplar Forest Capital LLC Lowers Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,037 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Ally Financial worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 49,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,049,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,560. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

