Poplar Forest Capital LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of C traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. 14,093,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,589,779. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.