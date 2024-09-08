Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $566.63. 976,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,765. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

