Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.5% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,536,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,621. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

