Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 49,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18,827.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 234,969 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.59. 9,246,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272,226. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $4,261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,146,293.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

