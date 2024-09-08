Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.5% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.12. 2,116,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,963. The company has a market cap of $442.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.26 and a 200 day moving average of $459.65.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,446,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,929,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total value of $50,607,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,446,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,929,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

