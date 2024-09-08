Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,187,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

