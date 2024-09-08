Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 140.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Eaton stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.76.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

