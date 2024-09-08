Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 372 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,614. The company has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $364.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

