PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 110,670 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 35,173 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

