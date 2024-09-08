Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

