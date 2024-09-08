Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.47 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00004008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $231.67 million and $25.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.34 or 0.04202147 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00042679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,308,346 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

