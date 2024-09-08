QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $57.49 million and $2.75 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,033,520,208 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

