QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $164,239.69

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,239.69 and approximately $1,387.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008751 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,939.44 or 0.99953382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019777 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,166.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

