QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,217.35 and $1,065.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,637.38 or 0.99963158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019777 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,166.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

