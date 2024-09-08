Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $30.67 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,158 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after acquiring an additional 723,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,282,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. 17,777,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.