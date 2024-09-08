Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $16.92 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,915,000. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.49. 618,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,350. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.77. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.