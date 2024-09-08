Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.83. Reading International shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 21,651 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDI shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

