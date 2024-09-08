Red River Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

RRBI opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $30,832.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 368,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,565,963.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.15 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,329.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company's stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

