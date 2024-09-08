Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0983 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Request has a market cap of $75.57 million and $769,183.99 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00013421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,923.37 or 1.00020032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09793299 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $592,563.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

