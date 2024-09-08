ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $236.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RMD. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.70.

Get ResMed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.61. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,698,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.