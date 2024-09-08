Reviewing Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get MariMed alerts:

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MariMed and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariMed and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million 0.42 -$16.03 million ($0.04) -4.07 Exactus $2.07 million 0.00 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MariMed.

Summary

MariMed beats Exactus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

(Get Free Report)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty's Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio's brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Exactus

(Get Free Report)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.