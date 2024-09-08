Reviewing Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paysign and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysign 14.42% 32.55% 5.04% Fiserv 17.45% 16.41% 5.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Paysign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Paysign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysign $47.27 million 4.69 $6.46 million $0.13 32.08 Fiserv $383.42 million 259.45 $3.07 billion $5.35 31.78

This table compares Paysign and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Paysign. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paysign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Paysign has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paysign and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysign 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 5 21 2 2.89

Paysign presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.88%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $174.32, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Paysign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paysign is more favorable than Fiserv.

Summary

Fiserv beats Paysign on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

