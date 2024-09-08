Ripio Credit Network Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $242.36 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008664 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.32 or 0.99880878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00118499 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $143.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.