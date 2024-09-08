Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

ROOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Root by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

ROOT stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. Root has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.80 million. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

