Roth Mkm Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $298.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $303.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.17.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $249.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

