Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday.

HFG opened at GBX 900 ($11.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 928.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 895.50. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 634.03 ($8.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 996 ($13.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The firm has a market cap of £806.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

