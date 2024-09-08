Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$94.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATD. Desjardins decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$76.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$68.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.16.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

