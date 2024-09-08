Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates reissued an underperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.88.

NYSE:KBH opened at $79.35 on Thursday. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 9.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in KB Home by 118.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 572,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in KB Home by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 695,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after buying an additional 67,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

