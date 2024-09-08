Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.36) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Barratt Developments Stock Down 2.6 %
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.35), for a total value of £569.94 ($749.43). 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
