Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.36) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 492.60 ($6.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,141.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 513.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 491.36. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 384.15 ($5.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.35), for a total value of £569.94 ($749.43). 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

