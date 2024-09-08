Rublix 1-Day Volume Reaches $138.50 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Rublix has a market capitalization of $36,443.01 and $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rublix has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Rublix token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00175819 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

