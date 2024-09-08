Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $8.65.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
