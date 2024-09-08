Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Samsara Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock valued at $64,479,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

