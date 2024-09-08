Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.83 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.180 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.07.

IOT stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,466,299 shares in the company, valued at $43,241,157.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock valued at $64,479,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

