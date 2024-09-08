Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Lessened by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 90,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 363,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 352,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

