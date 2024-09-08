Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after purchasing an additional 190,961 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $35.70. 737,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

