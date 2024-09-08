Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lowered by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,286.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,473,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,417,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after buying an additional 1,138,595 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.20. 2,537,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,322. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

