Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,055.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.00. 3,280,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

