Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,024,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $65,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

